Should the 49ers inquire about the Eagles’ pass rush availability?

The Philadelphia Eagles are having some adjustments. Now that Vic Fangio has been hired as defensive coordinator, the next step is figuring out their personnel. On Saturday it was reported by several that both defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick are in trade scenarios. Sweat is a player Philadelphia is taking calls over and Reddick is someone granted permission to seek a trade of his own.

Enter the San Francisco 49ers? Maybe. Though those two seem a bit expensive.

The 49ers have been reported to have some interest in bringing back Chase Young on a prove it deal, but that isn’t exactly inspiring confidence since he took plays off in 2023. So what about saving the money and using it on the large contracts either of those two Philly players have?

It seems a bit expensive both from a draft pick standpoint and a money standpoint. While the 49ers will need to figure out the side opposite Nick Bosa at the very least (which at this point is becoming a running gag), this might not be the manner to do it. Both of the Eagles players have just one year left on their deal, and they each are going to be a pretty penny. So the 49ers give up a pick for a player with no guarantee they could keep them, for one year.

While I don’t doubt the 49ers could make a big splash in free agency, that would be for a multiple-year deal and not at the cost of a high draft pick.

Looking at cap figures, the 49ers could find a way to work with Sweat’s contract. Sweat has a cap number of $9 million per Over The Cap which the 49ers could maybe swing. That makes a pick for him all the more expensive, however. The fact he has one year left on his deal won’t matter; I’d put my money he gets traded somewhere to a team that not only gives up a high draft pick, but has an extension waiting, similar to how DeForest Buckner was in 2020.

As for Haasan Reddick, that’s another story. He is due an estimated $22 million for 2024 and has three void years on top of it, with a hefty chunk of change ($14 million) in 2025. That contract is going to make any trade difficult as the Eagles won’t want to part with him for cheap and any team that wants him for a year rental will at least have to contend with that large salary number in 2024 on top of giving up a draft pick.

Which is the big question: would you give up both a high pick (I’m guessing a second, maaaaybe a first, ) and then all that money to get one of these guys? Could that even be possible?

Should the 49ers inquire on these Philadelphia defensive linemen?