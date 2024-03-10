Free agency thread: The Vikings and Eagles are competing for Saquon Barkley

Kyle’s update, 10:55 a.m. PT: Christian Wilkins signs a 4-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $110 million.

The Vikings have entered the Saquon Barkley sweepstakes:

#Vikings have now offered a bid to match the Eagles for RB Saquon Barkley. — John Mark (@JohnCMark_) March 11, 2024

Kyle’s update, Monday, 9:45 a.m.: Here are the signings from Monday morning:

The Minnesota Vikings signed Houston Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million deal.

The Tennessee Titans signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

D’Andre Swift signs a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears for $16.5 million

The Buffalo Bills signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a contract extension, making him one of the league’s highest-paid tackles. It’s a three-year extension worth $60.5 million.

The Indianapolis Colts gave wide receiver Michael Pittman a three-year, $70 million deal with $46 million guaranteed.

The Philadelphia Eagles made Landon Dickerson the highest-paid guard in the NFL. It’s a 4-year extension worth $84 million.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade



The fun is already beginning in the NFL as teams are beginning to make deals. The San Francisco 49ers made a surprise cut when they released Arik Armstead on Sunday night.

At the NFL Combine, there were rumors that Russell Wilson would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That rumors became fact on Sunday night:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter framed it like Wilson is signing a “prove it” deal with the Steelers. He’ll compete against Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh QB purgatory spot to continue for another season.