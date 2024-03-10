Free agency thread: Russell Wilson signs with the Steelers

The fun is already beginning in the NFL as teams are beginning to make deals. The San Francisco 49ers made a surprise cut when they released Arik Armstead on Sunday night.
At the NFL Combine, there were rumors that Russell Wilson would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That rumors became fact on Sunday night:
Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers pic.twitter.com/0U4Q2sRtXs— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2024
ESPN’s Adam Schefter framed it like Wilson is signing a “prove it” deal with the Steelers. He’ll compete against Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh QB purgatory spot to continue for another season.
- That wasn’t the only quarterback news from Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Baker Mayfield a three-year deal worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed.
- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year deal with former Titans and Eagles All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, worth a $15 million base.
- Former Niners CB Isaiah Oliver agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a one-year deal.
- On Saturday, the Denver Broncos traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.
- Any pipedream of the 49ers adding Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson lived a brief life as he agreed to a 4-year deal worth $76 million
