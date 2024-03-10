Free agency thread: Russell Wilson signs with the Steelers

The fun is already beginning in the NFL as teams are beginning to make deals. The San Francisco 49ers made a surprise cut when they released Arik Armstead on Sunday night.

At the NFL Combine, there were rumors that Russell Wilson would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That rumors became fact on Sunday night:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter framed it like Wilson is signing a “prove it” deal with the Steelers. He’ll compete against Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh QB purgatory spot to continue for another season.