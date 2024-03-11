Why the 49ers asked Arik Armstead to take a pay cut

The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 season, pivoting from building their defensive line around generating edge pressure to focusing on interior line play. Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave were among the most productive defensive tackles in the NFL.

The problem was Armstead missed much of the second half of the season due to an injury and ended up playing through the playoffs with a torn meniscus. Hargrave didn’t have the anchor to play alongside him and take pressure off him against the run, and the results weren’t too kind.

Armstead was released because he refused to take a pay cut. The 49ers wanted to save money at defensive tackle so that they could add talent along the defensive line. Armstead said no, and one of the pillars of the organization is now a free agent.

Armstead is betting on himself moving forward. What the Niners likely want to do is bet on an edge rusher, not a defensive tackle, to positively impact Nick Bosa. The Denver Broncos could save $9.97 million in 2024 by releasing defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Jones isn’t a 1-for-1 swap with Armstead, but he provides a run-stopping threat at 90 percent of Armstead’s contract.

I’d be tempted to bring back Javon Kinlaw on a “prove it” contract and tell him to go earn himself another deal. Kinlaw played in a backup role but played well when he was called upon. A combination of Kinlaw and Jones as your run stoppers, with Hargrave as your pass-rushing threat, isn’t the worst option.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Who are the options at edge rusher? Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly listening to offers for Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Bosa, 28, would cost the 49ers a total of $47.36 million over the next two years. That would make him an easier trade candidate, but Nick’s wishes to play with his older brother wouldn’t come cheap, even if it’s something we shouldn’t rule out.

Cutting Armstead signals that the 49ers plan to be aggressive this week at edge rusher. Besides Mack and Bosa, other names such as Danielle Hunter, Jonathan Greenard, Leonard Floyd, or lesser-known name like Bryce Huff are all names that make sense.

A name that stylistically would make the most sense and fit the mold of a budding player on the verge of stardom — much like Charvarius Ward two offseasons ago — would be Josh Uche, formerly of the New England Patriots.

Uche just played out his rookie contract. In 2022, he had 11.5 sacks. In the three other seasons, he has a combined seen sacks. But Uche is a dynamic athlete The former second-round pick was more of a pass rush specialist this past season as he never played more than 36 snaps in a game.

If the 49ers want to go down the trade route again for an edge rusher, Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sweat makes plenty of sense. Sweat, 27, is entering the final year of his contract. Sweat’s cap number is $9 million in 2024. The team could extend him and create cap space, so that shouldn’t prevent them from making a deal.

Win percentage as pass rushers in 2023:

Bryce Huff: 22.9

Khalil Mack: 18.2

Joey Bosa: 16.2

Danielle Hunter: 15.7

Josh Sweat: 14.2

Josh Uche: 11.1

It all comes down to price. Which player will provide the best value? Does it make more sense to “skimp” on defensive tackle and linebacker this offseason when edge rusher is a premium position?

You also have to wonder how much of a say new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and associate head coach Brandon Staley had in this. Both coaches were likely aware of Armstead’s potential release.

Now, we wait for the next domino to fall. The legal tampering period begins Monday at 9 a.m. PT.