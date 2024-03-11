49ers restructure Fred Warner’s contract to save cap space

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported that the San Francisco 49ers converted a “sizeable portion” of linebacker Fred Warner’s base salary into bonuses.

This generally means that you reduce the players’ base salary to the veteran minimum, which is around $1.12 million, and you spread out those bonuses over multiple years.

Per Over the Cap, the 49ers would save a total of around $19 million over the next three years in cap space. But it’s unclear the specifics of Warner’s restructure, so we don’t know the exact amount that was restructured, making it impossible to know the dollar amount.

The 49ers re-signed emergency quarterback Brandon Allen, per Ian Rapoport. Allen will likely be on a veteran minimum contract and serve as QB3 for the second year in a row.

There were numerous reports last week saying that Sam Darnold is a hot commodity and could be a stopgap/bridge starter for a quarterback-needy team. So, Allen may not be the only quarterback the 49ers bring in this week.