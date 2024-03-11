Report: Former Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins to visit the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could be in the safety market as Talanoa Hufanga recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 10. Ji’Ayir Brown will return as a starter, and George Odum will be the special teamer, but Tashaun Gipson will be an unrestricted free agent.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins is visiting the Niners this week. Jenkins will be visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Jenkins, who just turned 30, started all 17 games for the Jaguars for the previous two seasons. According to Sports Info Solutions’ metric “total points saved,” only six safeties were better than Jenkins in 2023. He was seventh among safeties in tackles for loss, while he allowed one touchdown on 41 targets for a completion percentage of 41.5 percent.

Per PFF, Jenkins played 489 snaps in the box, 335 at free safety, and 188 in the slot, so he’s well-versed in multiple spots.

To get a better idea of what Jenkins could potentially bring to the table, I asked JP Acosta from SB Nation to provide his thoughts on Jenkins and give a quick one-liner on him:

One liner of something good: starting-caliber safety who can play the run

One liner of something bad: inconsistent tackler who’s a liability in coverage

Jenkins missed 21 tackles in 2023 and 33 in 2022.

Jenkins is likely out as Jacksonville signed former Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage to a three-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.