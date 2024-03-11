5 edge rushers the 49ers could pursue in free agency

The San Francisco 49ers surprised many by releasing longtime defensive tackle Arik Armstead. This move will likely occur after June 1st in an attempt to free up cap space for the future.

In doing so, the 49ers could be looking to make a different move in free agency at defensive line, potentially backloading a deal and making a splash signing at the position they value highest.

Free agency has already kicked off, with top players like Christian Wilkins and Jonathan Greenard signing deals with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

With some names off the board, who are five edge rushers that the 49ers could pursue in free agency?

Patriots OLB/DE Josh Uche

The 49ers have long searched for a speed rusher to complement Nick Bosa on the edge.

First, they traded for and shelled out a big-money contract to Dee Ford, whose injuries ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

Then, they looked into the draft for options such as second-round pick Drake Jackson, but they still ultimately haven’t found a solution heading into this offseason.

Uche could be that speed complement and is a realistic option for the 49ers, as he’s coming off a down year statistically where he produced just three sacks in 2023 after an 11.5-sack season in 2022.

Uche could look for a prove-it one-year deal before hitting free agency again next offseason in search of a bigger deal, and the 49ers would be a great fit for him to earn opportunities rushing off the edge as a pass-rusher.

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter is arguably the biggest domino at defensive line still on the board with players like Greenard and Wilkins now reaching deals with their respective teams.

The 49ers have been linked to Hunter in the past, but they could ultimately get themselves a seasoned veteran if they pursue him this time around in free agency.

Hunter had an extremely productive year in 2023, recording a career-high 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, which should put him in line to pay him at least $20 million a year on a multi-year deal.

The question is: do the 49ers want to go that high in terms of average annual value to pay another defensive lineman? Hunter’s asking price, which likely went up after Greenard earned $19 million annually on his four-year deal, will be high, with a number of suitors expected to show interest.

But, the fit is clear: Hunter would be the best pass-rusher that San Francisco has paired Nick Bosa with, and his size at 6’5, 265 pounds would allow for some additional versatility to move either him or Bosa inside for certain packages.

Ravens DE Jadaveon Clowney

On the older side, Clowney had a resurgent 2023 season, recording 9.5 sacks as a featured player in Mike MacDonald’s defense with the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney has a similar profile to Hunter with his 6’5, 265-pound frame and has been a strong run defender throughout his career with some pass-rushing promise.

On the wrong side of 30, Clowney could be a one or two-year deal for the 49ers, who are looking to capitalize on their closing window with their current core.

The former Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher would provide three-down ability for the 49ers, while also having some of that inside-outside flexibility that gives San Francisco options with their defensive line.

While some of the options on the list, such as Hunter, may be pricier, Clowney could be more of a cost-effective solution that still can provide good production.

Vikings DE Marcus Davenport

If the 49ers are looking for cost-effective solutions to take a chance on, former Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Marcus Davenport fits the mold of that profile.

Davenport signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason worth $13 million, but played in just four games before dealing with injury issues.

Davenport did record two sacks in those four games, but the injury woes could drive down both his price and the number of suitors in a deep edge class in free agency.

The 49ers could look to take a chance and sign Davenport to a one-year deal with incentives added to sweeten the opportunity.

But, the fit makes sense; Davenport has been a really good athlete with some promise shown dating back to his final year in New Orleans and even for stretches with the Vikings prior to injury.

49ers DE Chase Young

One of the other options could be right in front of San Francisco’s faces: re-signing Chase Young.

Young was traded to San Francisco for a compensatory third-round pick during the trade deadline, and finished with 2.5 sacks in nine games with the 49ers.

While the results were up and down, Young is only 24 years old and could see more growth in Year 2 of being in San Francisco’s system and working opposite Nick Bosa.

Additionally, the market may dictate only a one-year deal for Young in another prove-it year before cashing out next offseason.

Price will be a key here, as Young’s age may make him more enticing for potential suitors, but the connection with the 49ers is there, and a reunion may be in the cards.