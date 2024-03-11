Report: Vikings plan to target Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings were busy on Monday morning. The latest news they’ve been linked to involves the San Francisco 49ers. According to The Athletic’s Diana Russini, the Vikings plan to pursue Sam Darnold after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons.

Somehow, Darnold is still on 26. He’s played a lot of football, and you are afforded these types of opportunities when you are the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Niners hope that Darnold signs a lucrative contract—in context, of course—so they can get a compensatory pick in next year’s NFL Draft. That’s good business. You sign a player for one year, knowing he can produce if needed.

But the idea of signing Darnold last year was always to flip him down the line for a potential comp pick. We’ll see if Darnold’s deal is offset by any other signings the 49ers make, but Darnold will likely sign early in the free-agency period.