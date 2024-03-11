Charlie Woerner signs a 3-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers will need a new TE2 in 2024 as Charlie Woerner signed a three-year deal worth $12 million:

According to his agent, Alex Essex, the Falcons have agreed to terms with TE Charlie Woerner. A three-year deal worth $12 million.@ZachKleinWSB first reported Atlanta's interest. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 11, 2024

Woerner was a reliable special teamer and above-average blocker for the Niners. He played on every special teams unit, stepped in during the Super Bowl, and did an admirable job once George Kittle had to miss time.

Woerner’s combined base salary for his rookie contract was $3.2 million. He tops that total in 2024. So, congrats to Charlie.

This helps explain why the 49ers spent two draft picks on tight ends last draft, knowing there was the potential for Woerner to walk with his contract up. But they’ll need to get some kind of production from third-rounder Cameron Latu, who didn’t step onto the field. Seventh-rounder Brayden Willis played sparingly.

How aggressive the 49ers are in the tight end market will tell us how they feel about ‘Latu and Willis's prospects moving forward.