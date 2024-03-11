NFL free agency: 49ers sign former Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a 2-year, $20 million deal

According to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapaport, the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a deal with free-agent edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

According to the report, the deal is a two-year, $20 million contract that could be worth up to $24 million. However, it only includes $12 million guaranteed in the first year of the contract. Floyd spent this past season with the Buffalo Bills but wreaked havoc on the Los Angeles Rams defensive line from 2020-2023.

While not the biggest free-agent edge rusher available this offseason, the 31-year-old Floyd was one of the most proven pass rushers on the market. In 17 games with the Bills, he recorded 32 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, and a career-high 10.5 sacks. It marked Floyd’s fourth consecutive season with at least nine sacks.

Floyd had his best season as a pro, from a sack and hurry percentage standpoint, under Brandon Staley in 2020 with the Rams. He’s also been durable, as Floyd has only missed one game dating back to 2018. So this gives the 49ers a reliable, productive threat opposite of Nick Bosa for two years.

Staley also coached Floyd in Chicago in 2018. So, there’s an obvious connection here and it was likely an easy sell for Floyd to follow Staley for a third time.

Floyd was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Georgia. In Chicago for the first four years of his career, Floyd was a consistent starter at outside linebacker but failed to emerge as the elite pass rusher scouts had hoped he would become. But he’s had 10.5, 9, 9.5, and 10.5 sacks in each of the previous four seasons.

This closes the door on a Chase Young reunion. That’s a contract to keep an eye on.

But Floyd’s deal doesn’t take the 49ers out of the edge rusher market, whether that’s early in the NFL Draft or adding another player in free agency. A $10 million annual contract makes him the 13th-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL at the time of writing. But, as Ian Rapoport reported, Floyd received $12 million in Year 1.