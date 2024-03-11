 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers place second-round tender on restricted free agent Jauan Jennings

Jennings will make $4.63 million under the second-round tag

By Kyle Posey
The San Francisco 49ers were never going to use the franchise tag, but tendering Jauan Jennings was as close as they’d get. On Monday afternoon, the Niners announced that they’ve placed the second-round tender on Jennings.

The second-round tag means the 49ers will pay Jennings $4.63 million this season unless an extension is reached. Another team can come in and pay Jennings. The 49ers could match that team’s offer. If they refuse, the other team would give up a second-round pick for Jennings.

This doesn’t rule out the Niners from extending Jennings. If anything, this buys the front office time to work out a deal. As for Jennings and any potential offers, he has until April 19 to sign an offer sheet with a new team.

So, there are a lot of moving parts that remain, but, for now, Jennings remains a part of the 49ers plans for 2024.

