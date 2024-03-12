Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Leonard and Yetur!

“Floyd has started 120 of the 121 games in which he has appeared in his eight-year NFL career with Chicago, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo. He has 58 sacks in his career with most of his production coming in recent years.”

““Yeah, no doubt about it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “Everyone around the league knows the talent he was coming out of college. ...

“You’re still so nervous for the guy because they can’t control their injuries. But for him to be able to do this and play, now the tape looks [like] what people anticipated and the whole league has respect and he’s only going to get better.”

“While Floyd was a better run defender with Chicago early in his career, he profiled more as a pass rusher since he joined the Rams.

His expected role would more often be as a third-down pass rusher, not as a run defender, leaving the 49ers still in need of someone to take on that role opposite Nick Bosa.”

“Gross-Matos profiles as more of an early-down player than Floyd, who is likelier to slot into a third-down pass rusher role. Both qualify as solid, rotational pieces.”

“He’s never played standing up. He’s always played with his hands down, so that’s not unnatural at all for that to happen,” Evero said in October of 2023, per Panthers.com. “But where I’ve been really pleased with him is that he’s worked through it. He never got down about it. He was upbeat; he was positive. And he knew that if he worked (and) prepared that it would eventually come around. And it has.”

Former teammate Brian Burns, who was traded from the Panthers to the Giants just hours before Gross-Matos agreed to terms with the 49ers, said the move was a positive one that put Gross-Matos back in a natural place.

“Yetur always had it; like, there’s no surprise to me that he’s rushing well,” Burns said, per Panthers.com. “In prior years, he’s been put in difficult positions to have a lot of sack success. … But now, I think he’s back into his true position of being on the edge. He’s able to use his strength and athleticism.”

“The decision appears to nearly guarantee that Jennings will return to the 49ers. Any team that signs him to an offer sheet would part with a second-round draft pick if San Francisco decided to decline to match the terms of the contract.”

“If the 49ers do not designate it as a post-June 1 release, Armstead will count $25.86 million on the 2024 salary cap because of already-paid bonuses since he signed a lucrative contract extension in 2020.

Juszczyk, an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree, is scheduled to make $5.75 million in 2024, plus $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses. If the sides do not come to an agreement on a new, reduced contract, the 49ers could release him, too.

Juszczyk would count $2.67 million in dead money — the term for the cost of a player no longer on the roster that counts toward that team’s salary cap. The release of Juszczyk would create an immediate savings of $4.9 million on the cap.

Here are the situations surrounding some of the 49ers’ other highest-paid players.”

“This system works well for quarterbacks who can just be accurate and play on time,” Allen told NBC Sports Bay Area during training camp, citing his reason for joining the 49ers after previously serving as the backup to Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.”

“Woerner was more of a blocking tight end than a receiving target for Brock Purdy. The 26-year-old was on the field for 312 offensive plays in 2023, catching all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. Without Woerner on the roster, the club could opt to have an additional offensive line active on game days instead of a tight end as a blocker.

Dwelley was on the field even less in 2023 — 76 offensive snaps and 206 on special teams in 2023. The veteran tight end caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in 2023, and 44 total receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns over his six seasons with the club.

There is a possibility that Dwelley could sign a fourth consecutive one-year contract to stay in the Bay Area, offering veteran leadership to the tight end room, but coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are hoping that their two 2023 draft picks step up to the plate.”