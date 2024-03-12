Are the 49ers done making moves at edge rusher?

Free agent frenzy kicked off Monday, and there was no shortage of surprising and big moves. The 49ers began the free-agent period on Sunday with a report of Arik Armstead’s release, which, for the record, isn’t final. Fred Warner restructured his contract to create ten million dollars of cap space, and 49ers fans began to believe the team would make a splash on day one.

Javon Hargrave and Charvarius Ward were the team's day-one signings. Danielle Hunter, however, kept getting tossed around as Nick Bosa’s newest running mate. Hunter remains unsigned as of the time of writing.

Leonard Floyd was the initial signing for the 49ers for two years and 20 million dollars. According to PFF, Floyd had 41 total pressures, seven QB hits, 22 hurries, and 12 sacks for the Buffalo Bills. Floyd’s signing wasn’t intended to be a one-and-done pass-rusher move, as evidenced by the 49ers signing Yasur Gross-Matos, who has versatility outside and inside.

Whether you agree with it or not, the 49ers are going back to their formula of a veteran pass rusher and betting on a player’s traits. The answer appears to be a rotation of players to run with Bosa and Javon Hargrave. The team will likely look into the draft to add to that rotation of Floyd, Gross-Matos, Drake Jackson, Robert Beal, and others.

Clelin Ferrell just departed with Adam Peters to Washington. Javon Kinlaw joined Robert Saleh in East Rutherford. This strategy is interesting for sure, but free agency just started, and there will be talented players available going forward.

Patience should be shown, but I understand fans’ hesitance toward this strategy. There is the possibility the team prioritizes secondary moving forward, which is a bit of a shift in roster building. It’s early in the process, let’s let it play out and see the results.

