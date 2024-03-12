Who will be Brock Purdy’s backup in 2024?

Late Monday night, a report surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings, who had been eyeing him for some time, agreed to a one-year deal with former San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Sam Darnold for $10 million.

If you were wondering whether the Niners will get a comp pick, Darnold’s contract cancels out with Leonard Floyd’s deal.

Brock Purdy needs a backup, and the longer the Niners wait, the more likely it is that they’d need to trade for somebody or draft a quarterback in the later rounds.

The backup quarterback market is quickly drying up. Mitch Trubisky went back to Buffalo, Gardner Minshew is in Las Vegas, Jameis Winston is a Brown, and Jacoby Brissett is a Patriot. Mac Jones went to Jacksonville, Marcus Mariota is a Commander, and Tyrod Taylor is a Jet.

That leaves Ryan Tannehill, Drew Lock, Tyler Huntley, Josh Dobbs, and Joe Flacco, and then you start to dig deep for names like Mason Rudolph.

Trading for Zach Wilson doesn’t sound like the worst option. San Francisco could also elect to take the same route as the New Orleans Saints did in the 2023 NFL Draft. They used a fourth-round pick on backup quarterback Jake Haener out of Fresno State.

Micahel Pratt out of Tulane is a redshirt senior, the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference, and a quarterback who started plenty of games with scrambling ability. He helped Tulane beat Caleb Williams and USC in the Cotton Bowl in 2022. Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman would be another option later on in the Draft.