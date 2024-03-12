49ers re-sign S George Odum to a two-year extension worth up to $10 million

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the San Francisco 49ers are extending safety George Odum to a 2-year extension for a max of $10.8 million. The extension saves the Niners around $80,000 in cap space.

Odum, who only appeared in 11 games, was still tied for eighth in the NFL in special teams tackles. That gives you an idea of how much of an impact he made when he was on the field covering kicks.

The 30-year-old gives the 49ers a veteran presence on special teams. He’ll also provide depth behind Talanoa Hufanga, Ji’Ayir Brown, and whoever else the Niners elect to add to the depth chart at safety this offseason.

But Odum’s work comes on special teams. He was on the kick return, kickoff, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block units. Losing Charlie Woerner in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons was a blow to the special teams, which makes keeping Odum around even more imperative.