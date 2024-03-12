49ers sign former Browns DT Jordan Elliott to a two-year deal worth $10 million

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the San Francisco 49ers are signing former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year deal worth $10 million.

The 6-foot-4, 303-pound lineman is likely the run-stuffing option to replace Arik Armstead. Elliott started all 17 games in 2022 and 14 games this past season for Cleveland. He had four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 22 total tackles this past season for Cleveland.

Elliott was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He had a specific role for the Browns this past year, as 423 of his 466 snaps came as a right defensive tackle.

Elliott could also be a replacement for Javon Kinlaw. The 49ers still have Kevin Givens and Sebastian Joseph-Day as unrestricted free agents. So, it’s unlikely that the team is done adding interior players along the defensive line.

As of writing, Javon Hargrave, Elliott, Kalia Davis, and T.Y. McGill make up the 49ers defensive tackle group.