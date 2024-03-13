Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Niners Nation legend Jordan Elliot!

“I’ve definitely had self-awareness but I didn’t have the motivation,” Elliott said before the 2022 season. “The lack of focus, the lack of attention to detail, just not being a pro. I was self-aware but I wasn’t self-aware to the point I wanted to improve. It’s taken me just till now to understand it.”

Things didn’t get much better in 2022. He started 17 games for the Browns with 36 tackles and two sacks, but he was the target of a lot of criticism, which included Pro Football Focus rating him as one of the worst defensive tackles in the league.

The whole experience left Elliott wondering if he belonged in the NFL.

“I had doubts,” Elliott told the Chronicle-Telegram in 2023. “I didn’t even know if I was even cut out for this, for the NFL. Just being real.”

Elliott’s Pro Football Focus grade remained low in 2023, but his performance improved, as did his approach to the game.

“He’s been more even-keeled. He’s really locked in and made a decision to do the best he can and control what he can control,” All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett told the Chronicle-Telegram. “At the end of the day, it’s not always in our hands and most of life is just reacting to the cards you’re dealt. And he’s done a great job of not allowing the little stuff to get under his skin.”

“If you were hoping for the San Francisco 49ers to start free agency with earth-shattering moves, you will find yourself waiting, perhaps indefinitely.

After tendering Jauan Jennings at the second-round level, and signing two mid-tier edge rushers in Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to two-year deals, the 49ers’ next move was to address... special teams.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 49ers re-signed safety and special teams ace George Odum to a two-year, up-to $10 million deal.”

“He is by no means a gap-plugging run-stopper. But his pass-rushing grade of 63.9 (72nd out of 140 DTs) may be an indication that the 49ers view him as a complement to Javon Hargrave on third downs, or other clear pass-rushing situations. Either way, it’s a substantial price. Former 49er Maurice Hurst, who had a resurgent season last year (after two injury-riddled ones in Santa Clara) got a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

It remains to be seen what the guarantees are on all these deals the 49ers are handing out, but so far they are not acquiring elite-level talent. They are arguably over-spending on the league’s middle class.

However, if the 49ers’ plan is to acquire a quality corner in free agency, and possible add a gap-plugging defensive tackle in the draft like Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat, and/or draft offensive line help in a tackle-heavy class, these moves might make a bit more sense, rounding out the edges on a team that’s been lacking depth.”

“Armstead has declined to accept the terms of the proposed contract, and the 49ers are set to release him, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Armstead’s future is up in the air with the strong possibility he will be released on Wednesday and end up with another team this season.”