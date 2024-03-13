49ers sign LB Eric Kendricks to one-year deal

Early Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers are signing linebacker Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal.

With the move, the 49ers have now found their third linebacker, as Kendricks likely serves as the Oren Burks replacement after the latter hit free agency earlier this week.

Kendricks, 32, can also serve as the short-term replacement for Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl and is currently rehabbing the injury.

As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Kendricks was a team captain and recorded 117 tackles, which ranked second on the team, while playing in only 15 games.

Additionally, Kendricks added 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2023, while breaking up six passes.

By joining the 49ers, Kendricks reunites with coach Brandon Staley after the two were together this past year with the Chargers.

The linebacker was ultimately released as a cap casualty earlier this month, saving the Chargers over $6 million in cap space.

A one-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowler, Kendricks now joins his third team after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kendricks isn’t the only Charger with whom the 49ers have been linked, as there have been rumors of San Francisco uniting defensive end Nick Bosa with his brother Joey Bosa, which are only being sparked by their mother’s social media pleads to make the move happen.

With the Chargers still currently projected to be nearly $25 million over the cap, Bosa could ultimately be a cap casualty later today.