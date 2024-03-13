The San Francisco 49ers have made a few moves to begin free agency, looking to address some of their needs with a number of depth signings thus far.

Thus far, the 49ers have added defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to two-year deals, while also getting linebacker Eric Kendricks on a one-year deal.

Now, with four players added and a number of others leaving via free agency, what holes do the 49ers still need to fill, be it in free agency or the draft?

A 3rd cornerback

The 49ers have two strong cornerback options in Charvarius Ward, who is a prime extension candidate this offseason, and Deommodore Lenoir, who is still on his rookie deal.

However, San Francisco could look to improve on their third cornerback position, and they have flexibility in the way they do so, as Lenoir could remain in the slot or move outside.

While the nickel cornerbacks began to go off the board on Tuesday, there are still a number of free agents available that San Francisco could look to sign at a low cost, providing competition for the incumbents Ambry Thomas, Samuel Womack, and Darrell Luter.

Additionally, the 49ers could look to the draft, which is weaker at cornerback overall, but has a strong group of nickel corners that you can find on Day 2 and even Day 3.

Now, if the third cornerback is the biggest hole on your defense, you’re usually in good shape. But, if the opportunity arises, the 49ers could look to upgrade at the position.

Defensive tackle

Yes, the 49ers signed former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year, $10 million deal on Tuesday.

But, the 49ers still need help at defensive tackle, as Javon Kinlaw left for the New York Jets, while Arik Armstead is expected to be released sooner than later.

It feels that Elliott will serve as the Kinlaw replacement, primarily working on earlier downs, but additional depth at defensive tackle is needed, and that could come in multiple ways.

San Francisco could look for another low-cost signing in free agency, although their cap space is fairly low at the moment, or they could spend an early-round draft pick on a defensive tackle as well.

With the current defensive tackle class, there are a number of intriguing options to be had in the second round, but the 49ers do need another body in the room after signing Elliott.

Backup tight end

The 49ers lost their No. 2 tight end when Charlie Woerner agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

Now, the 49ers did draft two tight ends last year, selecting Cameron Latu in the third round and Brayden Willis in the seventh.

However, Latu essentially redshirted the year after struggling during the offseason, while Willis had a minimal role in Year 1.

If the 49ers aren’t sold yet on their two draftees, they could look to address the backup tight end position, especially as George Kittle increases in age and his contract comes closer to an end.

Free agency may not be the most ideal to address tight end, as the prices even for a backup tight end have significantly grown, given the value that being in 22 personnel provides for an offense.

So, this may be a position to address in the draft as well, should the 49ers look to provide competition for Latu and Willis.

Wide Receiver

Currently, the 49ers seem set with their starting receivers, as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are both under contract, while Jauan Jennings was issued a second-round tender, likely cementing his return to the team.

However, should there be no movement this offseason, the 49ers could look to trade Samuel next offseason with one year left on his contract, while Jennings is currently slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

That means the 49ers should start thinking about receivers for the future, and that begins this offseason in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Not only do the 49ers need depth, as Ray-Ray McCloud is a free agent, while Danny Gray has been underwhelming, but San Francisco may even need a starter next season with the uncertainty around their receiver room.

The 49ers have already shown interest in a number of projected Day 2 wide receivers with visits at the NFL Combine, and could be primed to take a wideout during the first four rounds of the draft.

Offensive Line

The 49ers came into the offseason with questions surrounding the right side of their offensive line, but haven’t made a move at the position yet.

They extended right tackle Colton McKivitz on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, securing him through the 2025 season, but that contract doesn't preclude them from still addressing the tackle position in the draft.

Additionally, they currently have a hole at right guard with Jon Feliciano entering free agency, although they showed an inclination to bring him back on what could be another cheap one-year deal.

At center, Jake Brendel had a down year in 2023, and San Francisco could look to upgrade, although the position’s market is starting to dry up in free agency with players flying off the board.

San Francisco could very well use their first-round pick to address the offensive line, potentially drafting a tackle, but there are also free-agent options that could provide depth or competition for the team.