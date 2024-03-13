The best free agents available for the 49ers to pursue

The San Francisco 49ers have signed a pair of edge rushers, a defensive tackle, and a linebacker so far in free agency. It’s unlikely the team is done wheeling and dealing, including announcing the official release of Arik Armstead.

There are still needs at right guard and tackle — perhaps even center, which are moves that could be addressed during the NFL Draft. There is a need for another defensive tackle and perhaps nickel cornerback — depending on where the Niners believe the best spot for Deommodore Lenoir is.

Let’s look at the best remaining free agents on the market before they’re signed over the next couple of days.

Kyle’s note: This was written minutes before the 49ers traded for Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

CB Kendall Fuller

Fuller, who will be 30 in 2024, has 16 career interceptions and is one of those savvy veteran cornerbacks who fits the run and can set the edge. If the 49ers elect to use free agency for a slot cornerback, Fuller seems like the type of player the team would be interested in.

Jonah Williams - RT

The former 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has started 49 games during the past three seasons. Williams, 26, doesn’t have the coveted arm-length teams like the 49ers look for at offensive tackle, but the former Alabama prospect understands how to win with technique and angles.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Williams has struggled throughout his career as a pass blocker but has been excellent as a run blocker using their blown block percentages. So, he’s like every right tackle who has played under Kyle Shanahan.

Still, he’d be an upgrade over Colton McKivitz and is unlikely to break the bank. Williams’ passing blown block percentage was two full percentage points better than McKivitz's, and he allowed six sacks compared to McKivitz’s 13. He was also a full percentage point better against the run and allowed a half percentage point lower when it comes to “opponent stuffs.”

DT D.J. Reader

Reader suffered a season-ending torn quad tendon at the end of December, but that injury will have him ready to return by training camp. Signing Jordan Elliott made sense, but you’ll need another body.

Armstead rarely came off the field. Reader, who is 335 pounds, isn’t limited to a run defender like Elliott. Reader had ten more pressures than Elliott, and is coming off two solid seasons. The trio of Elliott and Reader, with Yetur Matos-Gross serving as a rotational pass rusher, would give the 49ers a formidable trio of role players you can rely on.

DT Sheldon Rankins

Rankins might be a better Yang to Elliott’s Yin, as he’s more of a pass rusher. Rankins, who turns 30 in April, was still plenty productive as a pass rusher with the Houston Texans last year.

His 33 pressures were ten more than Reader’s. Rankins is the type of rusher who wins with quickness off the ball and disrupts the pocket with his low center of gravity. Think of a more experienced, polished Kevin Givens.

WR Curtis Samuel

The 49ers tendered Jauan Jennings and, barring a trade, still have Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel under contract. The team hasn’t gotten anything out of Danny Gray in two seasons.

Ray-Ray McCloud is an unrestricted free agent, making the need for a returner and a “gadget” player that always seems to be on a Kyle Shanahan roster.

Samuel fits that mold. He was a returner during his first two seasons but hasn’t returned a punt or kick since 2018. But Samuel has over 600 yards receiving during the past two years as a WR3. There’s an injury history with Samuel, which should only drive the price down.

DT Mike Danna

Danna, like Elliott, beat up on the 49ers offensive line. Danna did it in the biggest game of the season. He was incredible and may be the best option at defensive tackle listed yet. As you can see, there’s still a need for another body. Danna, who will be 26, plays with the type of intent needed to excel defensively.

He’s the only person I saw in 2023 running through Trent Williams. Danna had more pressures than Reader and Rankins, 6.5 sacks, and ten tackles for loss. He’s improved every season as his snap counts have increased. Danna is undersized but wouldn’t have to play on obvious rundowns with Elliott in the mix.

S Jordan Whitehead

On Wednesday morning, Whitehead liked his former Tampa Bay Bucca’neers teammates' tweets on social media, telling him to return to Florida. Whitehead is a heedy player with a nose for the football. This past season, he had six pass breakups and four interceptions. He also had five tackles for loss. During his career, making tackles in the backfield has been the norm.

This would be a hedge on Talanoa Hufanga’s health.

Cap Casualties/Trades

The 49ers, as they did with Maliek Collins and Eric Kendricks, could wait until a veteran is released or go out and trade for a player they covet. Joey Bosa seems like a popular name for obvious reasons, but we haven’t had a splash move yet, and it wouldn’t be a 49ers offseason without one.

Armstead will free up cap space, and if the team needs to make another move to the cap — whether another restructure or an extension — they should do so without hesitation.

The current moves suggest the 49ers are setting themselves up to go offensive line early in the NFL Draft, which is why I only listed one offensive tackle above.

But I have a feeling that the biggest move has yet to come.