Arik Armstead is officially a free agent

Now that we are officially in the new league year, the San Francisco 49ers announced the release of defensive tackle Arik Armstead. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco tweeted that the team intends to designate Armstead’s release for post-June 1.

That will save the 49ers $18 million in cap space for 2024. However, the team will also eat $10.31 million in dead money. Armstead had three years remaining on his contract. The team will eat $15.4 million over the next three years, for a total of $26 million in cap savings.

The post-June 1 release allows the team to reap the benefits of the immediate cap space and be aggressive in free agency while their quarterback remains on a rookie contract.

So far during free agency, the 49ers have signed three players who all do provide what Armstead does in a different way. Jordan Elliott is the run-stopper. Yetur Gross-Matos is the interior, lengthy pass rusher. Maliek Collins is a is the pass rusher who can win 1-on-1.

The team is banking on three available bodies for Armstead's price.