Eric Kendricks signs a one-year deal with the Cowboys

Before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers had an agreement with linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The marriage made sense as Kendricks played for then-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who is now on the Niners' coaching staff.

We have a plot twist.

Now, Schefter is reporting that Kendricks is going to the Dallas Cowboys:

Another change of heart: after agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, former Chargers and Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has decided to go to the Dallas Cowboys instead, per sources. Mike Zimmer wanted Kendricks to help run his defense and Kendricks preferred to play in Dallas. https://t.co/NfBUIPT0c6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Before last season, Kendricks spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. He played every season under Mike Zimmer, who is now the Cowboys defensive coordinator. Zimmer’s reach and familiarity likely were the reason Kendricks chose Dallas over San Francisco.

If Kendricks chose Dallas because they offered him more money, it’s impossible to fault any player for that. Regardless, the 49ers believed they had a plan to replace Dre Greenlaw while he recovers from an Achilles injury, but that went out the window.

Additionally, other linebackers have signed since Wednesday morning — most notably Bobby Wagner. We’ll see if the 49ers look to free agency or are forced to wait until the NFL Draft to add a linebacker.