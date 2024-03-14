Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Maliek Collins!

“Collins profiles as a physical, pass-rushing option for the 49ers, who could pair well with Javon Hargrave in clear passing situations. Collins was ranked as the 43rd-best interior pass rusher in the league out of 141 qualified players, per Pro Football Focus.”

“An NFL official familiar with Floyd described his pass-rush ability as “good, not great” and noted that a lot of his wins are due to relentless effort more than pass-rush skills....Still, Floyd finished with at least nine sacks in each of the last four seasons. If he hits that number in 2024, it would be a big win for the 49ers, who have struggled to find a consistent bookend for Bosa. The most sacks his defensive end counterpart have tallied was Ford’s 6 1/2 sacks in 2019....Floyd also has a reputation for taking younger players under his wing, something the 49ers would like to see happen with Jackson, 22, and Beal, 24. Floyd’s presence might be particularly beneficial to Beal considering they both played outside linebacker at Georgia. (Both grew up in Georgia.)”

“Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached Kendricks with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015 to 2021, wanted the former Pro Bowl selection to help run his defense and Kendricks also preferred to play in Dallas, sources told Schefter.”

“Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is returning to San Francisco on a one-year contract in NFL free agency, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.”

“The contract with the 49ers was not signed, so Kendrick was not obligated to live up to his word.”

“Rather than taking the entire cap hit of more than $25.86 million this year, the 49ers opted to spread out the “dead money” over two years.

Armstead still will count for $10.31 million on the salary cap this year and $15.55 million next year.

The veteran defensive lineman was on the books this season for salary and bonuses totaling $18.26 million. Armstead will receive none of that guaranteed money.

His remaining impact on the 49ers’ ledger is derived from past bonus money that had not yet counted against the cap.”

“Hargrave, Elliott and Collins figure to see near-equal playing time this season. Hargrave is the most well-rounded of the trio. Elliott is best suited as a run-stuffer on base downs, while Collins brings a little more juice as an inside pass-rusher.”

“You got to reevaluate at the end of every season. I will definitely say, I am nowhere close to that point in my career. I feel fantastic. My body still feels like I’m in my mid-20s. So I’m going to do this as long as I can.”

Juszczyk was scheduled to make $5.75 million, plus $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses. If the sides did not come to an agreement on a new, reduced contract, the 49ers could have released him.

But the sides avoided that drastic action with a new deal that lowers his base salary and creates $1.75 million in salary-cap space, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.”