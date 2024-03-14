Where do the 49ers go from here at linebacker after Eric Kendricks change of heart?

Eight linebackers have signed in free agency:

Patrick Queen

Josey Jewell

Bobby Wagner

Jordan Hicks

Eric Kendricks

Lavonte David

Willie Gay Jr.

Anthony Walker Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers had initially thought they signed Erick Kendricks to a one-year deal. Kendricks ended up signing with the Dallas Cowboys and siding with Mike Zimmer.

There are few names left in free agency. According to Adam Schefter, Deon Bush is visiting the Cleveland Browns today. Devin White, Denzel Perryman, Zach Cunningham, Shaquille Leonard, Jarrad Davis, and Kwon Alexander are the other names available.

The 49ers may use one of their third-round picks on a linebacker, but it’s impossible to tell who will be available.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will likely be the first selected. He ran a low 4.5 40-yard dash and has all of the athleticism in the world, although I’m not sure he fits the bill for what the Niners look for.

Payton Wilson from North Carolina State ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, but he has a lengthy injury history, and that’s unlikely to improve in the NFL.

To me, Michigan’s Junior Colson and Texas’s Jaylan Ford are the two best linebackers. Whether either is available by the late third round is another story.

The 49ers could take the Maliek Collins route, where they find a linebacker who is in the final year or two of his contract and pry him away from his current club for a late-round draft pick.

That may be the most advantageous route to go. Finding a Plan B for Dre Greenlaw is again a priority.