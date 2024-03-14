Will the 49ers re-sign any of their 11 unrestricted free agents

The San Francisco 49ers have been relatively busy during the first week of free agency. The team has made four transactions to restock the defensive line. Multiple bodies were necessary with several free agents and Arik Armstead’s release.

In:

Edge Leonard Floyd

DT Jordan Elliot

Edge Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Maliek Collins

Out:

DT Arik Armstead

DT Javon Kinlaw - Jets

Edge Clelin Ferrell - Commanders

QB Sam Darnold - Vikings

TE Charlie Woerner - Falcons

OL Matt Pryor - Bears

CB Isaiah Oliver - Jets

Tendered:

WR Jauan Jennings

Re-signed/Extended:

OG Ben Bartch

QB Brandon Allen

DT Kevin Givens

OT Colton McKivitz

S George Odum

Unrestricted free agents remaining:

DE Chase Young

G Jon Feliciano

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

S Tashaun Gipson

LB Oren Burks

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

WR Chris Conley

TE Ross Dwelley

S Logan Ryan

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DE Randy Gregory

Will any pending unrestricted free agents return?

Young has multiple visits set up. Unless he returns on a minimum deal, his tenure with the 49ers is over, and they’ll look to recoup a comp pick.

The 49ers won’t be as fortunate with Gregory, as he doesn’t count against the compensatory formula. I’m not sure Gregory did enough to warrant another contract.

The one veteran the team should re-sign without hesitation is Conley. He was a blur on special teams, and his contributions as a receiver during the playoffs shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Burks and Flannigan-Fowles may be the 49ers Plan D at linebacker after Erick Kendricks signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The team might be better served to find an alternative in the NFL Draft to compete with Dee Winters and Jalen Graham while Dre Greenlaw recovers.

Based on how the roster is currently constructed, Jordan Mason and Ronnie Bell are the returners—although Deebo Samuel would probably be the starterin a playoff game. That was Ray-Ray McCloud’s job last year. Drafting a receiver feels inevitable. Maybe we should keep an eye on a wideout who has a history as a returner.

There’s no rush to re-sign Feliciano, Ryan, or Gipson. The former could provide depth, while the latter two have experience; a youth movement in the secondary might make more sense.