 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will the 49ers re-sign any of their 11 unrestricted free agents

They could bring back a linebacker or two

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have been relatively busy during the first week of free agency. The team has made four transactions to restock the defensive line. Multiple bodies were necessary with several free agents and Arik Armstead’s release.

In:
Edge Leonard Floyd
DT Jordan Elliot
Edge Yetur Gross-Matos
DT Maliek Collins

Out:
DT Arik Armstead
DT Javon Kinlaw - Jets
Edge Clelin Ferrell - Commanders
QB Sam Darnold - Vikings
TE Charlie Woerner - Falcons
OL Matt Pryor - Bears
CB Isaiah Oliver - Jets

Tendered:
WR Jauan Jennings

Re-signed/Extended:
OG Ben Bartch
QB Brandon Allen
DT Kevin Givens
OT Colton McKivitz
S George Odum

Unrestricted free agents remaining:
DE Chase Young

G Jon Feliciano

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

S Tashaun Gipson

LB Oren Burks

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

WR Chris Conley

TE Ross Dwelley

S Logan Ryan

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DE Randy Gregory

Will any pending unrestricted free agents return?

Young has multiple visits set up. Unless he returns on a minimum deal, his tenure with the 49ers is over, and they’ll look to recoup a comp pick.

The 49ers won’t be as fortunate with Gregory, as he doesn’t count against the compensatory formula. I’m not sure Gregory did enough to warrant another contract.

The one veteran the team should re-sign without hesitation is Conley. He was a blur on special teams, and his contributions as a receiver during the playoffs shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Burks and Flannigan-Fowles may be the 49ers Plan D at linebacker after Erick Kendricks signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The team might be better served to find an alternative in the NFL Draft to compete with Dee Winters and Jalen Graham while Dre Greenlaw recovers.

Based on how the roster is currently constructed, Jordan Mason and Ronnie Bell are the returners—although Deebo Samuel would probably be the starterin a playoff game. That was Ray-Ray McCloud’s job last year. Drafting a receiver feels inevitable. Maybe we should keep an eye on a wideout who has a history as a returner.

There’s no rush to re-sign Feliciano, Ryan, or Gipson. The former could provide depth, while the latter two have experience; a youth movement in the secondary might make more sense.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Niners Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your 49ers news from Niners Nation