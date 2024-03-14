4 plays that show what the 49ers are getting in Maliek Collins

The 49ers continue to add to their defensive line with a trade for Maliek Collins from the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The team just parted ways with Arik Armstead and will replace him with Collins, Kevin Givens, and Jordan Elliott, who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Elliott specializes in run defense, but Collins is much more efficient as a pass rusher. In 2023, Collins finished with a career-high seven sacks, 45 pressures, and 12 hurries on 453 pass-rushing snaps.

Collins’s best game of the season was in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, in which he recorded four pressures, three sacks, and a hurry.

Let’s take a look at Collins’s game in Carolina.

The first clip shows Collins stuffing the run on a third-and-goal. Collins finished last season with a 45.6 run defense grade, but this is a great rep against the run. Collins carries the guard and finishes the play behind the line of scrimmage.

Watching Maliek Collins and he is a much better pass rusher than run defender but this is a good rep on a third and goal. pic.twitter.com/pvPDdACAnZ — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2024

This clip shows Collins shedding a block from Austin Corbett and finishing the play with a sack of Bryce Young. One-on-one is where Collins will excel, especially playing next to Javon Hargrave.

Hell of a move by Collins to shed 63 and get home. pic.twitter.com/dEhUcmyS9O — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2024

Collins’s second sack of the game is an effort sack after Kurt Hinish washes two offensive linemen out, allowing Collins a free rush to Young. Effort isn’t an issue for Collins. The next play illustrates that.

Collins second sack is more a result of 93 blowing up two lineman imo. pic.twitter.com/6vBcBs8EBb — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2024

The Texans’ defense married their coverage to the pass rush well as they disguised the coverage from zone to man, which allowed Collins to get to Young for his third sack of the game. Again, effort isn’t an issue for Collins.

Collins third sack is part great coverage and effort. pic.twitter.com/uekWTNWQwm — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 14, 2024

The 49ers are looking to replace Armstead with a rotation of players following the loss of Javon Kinlaw and Armstead. Collins fills the pass-rushing role very well and will be in on obvious passing situations. The 49ers are again betting that Kris Kocurek will get the best from the newest acquisitions.