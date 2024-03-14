Free agency updates: Seahawks trade for QB Sam Howell

Kyle’s update, 1:44 p.m. PT: Another linebacker is off the board. Deon Bush signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

The Seattle Seahawks traded for Sam Howell. He’ll backup Geno Smith. Seattle gave Washington the No. 102 and No. 179 picks in exchange for No. 78 and No. 152.

Slot cornerback Kendall Fuller signed a two-year deal worth $16.5 million with the Miami Dolphins.

The San Francisco 49ers will have a new primary returner in 2024. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Ray-Ray McCloud signed a two-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Atlanta Falcons.

Most of the signings have slowed down now that we’re later in the week. We’ll use this as the free agency tracker moving forward. Here’s what’s happened so far on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals traded wide receiver Rondale Moore to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The NFL is investigating the Falcons and Eagles for potential tampering relating to Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell signed a three-year extension, as did general manager Brad Holmes. Both are deserving.

The official trade for Maliek Collins is final, and the 49ers sent pick No. 232 to Houston. The last time the team traded a late pick for a Texans player, it netted them Charles Omenihu.

The Chargers restructured Joey Bosa’s contract, so the dream of the Bosa brothers playing together will have to wait.