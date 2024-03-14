Arik Armstead reunites with Trent Baalke and signs with the Jaguars

Former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Arik Armstead was officially released on Wednesday afternoon. Not even 24 hours later, Armstead has a new home. According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Amrstead was almost a one-for-one swap in a deal with the Houston Texans for Maliek Collins.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini mentioned the Buffalo Bills and Tennesee Titans were also in the mix for Armstead. It makes sense that Ran Carton, the Titans general manager, would be interested in Armstead.

But neither of those teams landed Armstead. Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be Armstead’s new home. It’ll be fascinating to see Armstead’s contract and the structure. This may be a surprise, but Jags fans aren’t happy with Baalke.

So if Armstead is “overpaid,” that won’t sit well with Jacksonville’s fans. Jacksonville goes from spending on a wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, to a defensive lineman in Armstead.

This isn’t the first 49ers player linked to Jacksonville.