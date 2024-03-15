49ers restructure George Kittle and Javon Hargrave’s contract to create cap space

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the San Francisco 49ers restructured tight end George Kittle’s contract. That will create roughly $10 million in cap space for 2024. It pushes Kittle’s cap hits down the road but allows the team to get cap-compliant immediately.

That’s not the only contract the team reworked.

According to Over the Cap, Javon Hargrave also restructured his contract, which created about $6 million in cap space. This wasn’t expected since the team just signed Hargrave to a deal. Hargrave’s contract is a bit easier to restructure since there were still five years of proration built into it, thanks to an option bonus that takes place in 2024. So, this structure didn’t “kick the can down the road” like most restructures do.

There’s $16 million in additional cap space to help the team keep adding players and stay under the salary cap.