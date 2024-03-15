Report: 49ers plan to re-sign veteran WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported that the San Francisco 49ers are working toward signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year contract.

On Thursday, when we were talking about which unrestricted free agents the Niners should bring back, Conley was the one who made the most sense.

As of now, Conley would be WR4 on the team now that Ray-Ray McCloud is an Atlanta Falcon. But his role and where Conley earned his money came on special teams. Kyle Shanahan raved about Conley’s speed, which made it seem like he was one of the faster players on the team.

Conley, 31, was called upon against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional playoff round at wideout and came up with a critical 17-yard first-down reception. He came through for the offense again in the Super Bowl with an 18-yard reception to move the chains.

We’ll see if Conley has more of a role on offense, even if it’s few and far between in 2024. Regardless, the 49ers bring back a player who helped them in multiple aspects.

The 49ers have also re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal. DFF will likely be a special teams contributor. It’s unlikely that this prevents the Niners from adding a starting linebacker.