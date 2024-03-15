Report: The 49ers plan to sign Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal

The 49ers are bringing back Jon Feliciano on a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. Feliciano played in 11 games for the 49ers and allowed 15 pressures, 13 hurries, 2 QB hits, and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

From Week 14 until the Super Bowl, Feliciano took over as the starting right guard and finished with an 81.2 overall grade and an 87.0 run-blocking grade. Before a pectoral injury in the Super Bowl, Feliciano had been steady, only allowing one sack in 92 pass-blocking snaps.

The 49ers retaining Feliciano doesn’t take them out of the offensive line market in the NFL draft, either. Bringing back a reliable starter will be valuable as the team can develop younger linemen while keeping continuity.

Feliciano’s injury in the Super Bowl was a serious blow to the 49ers pass protection as he was holding up very well only allowing a single pressure in 21 pass blocking snaps.