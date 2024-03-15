Report: 49ers agree to terms with CB Chase Lucas

Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPRC2 news reported that the San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms with cornerback Chase Lucas. Lucas was an undrafted free agent in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

Lucas played with the Detroit Lions for the past two seasons, appearingin four games.

He did not step foot on the defensive field this past season but played 296 snaps on special teams. He was on the kick coverage and return units, punt coverage and return units, andthe field goal team. So, that’s likely where Lucas will need to earn a roster spot with the Niners.

He’s 5-foot-11, 184 pounds, and was known for toughness and ball skills coming out of college. The 49ers likely sold Lucas on the opportunity to come in and compete for the nickel role with Deommodore Lenoir and whoever else the team elects to bring in this offseason.