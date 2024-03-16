Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Isaac and De’Vondre

“As Lynch explained to NBC Sports Bay Area last season when the 49ers had more than $41 million in cap space, there are few drawbacks to creating a big cap cushion. After all, unused dollars from one season roll over to the next year.

“Really, we always look at the cap for three years out,” Lynch said early last season. “Obviously, we have all that room this year. But really it’s to create room for future years because we roll everything over. It helps us in future years because it creates some room we’re going to need.”

The 49ers certainly will need every dollar of cap space in future seasons with quarterback Brock Purdy on track to become the team’s highest-paid player one year from now,

Also, the 49ers would like to sign second-team All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a multi-year extension. Aiyuk currently counts $14.124 million in cap space for the upcoming season after the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.”

“For those interested in Pro Football Focus grades, Yiadom, who had never graded higher than a 56.8 in a full season, finished with a 81.1 overall grade and an 80.4 coverage grade, overwhelmingly as an outside corner. His overall grade ranked 12th among 133 qualified corners, and his coverage grade ranked 15th. He had a 74.7 run defense grade as well. His 84.4 passer rating against ranked 40th. On the whole, it appears to be a high-upside signing for what is likely a relatively affordable price.”

“All of which suggests the team should take advantage of an uncommonly rich tackle class. There could be two players available toward the end of Round 1. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton lacks experience, but he has the build (6 foot 8 with 34 1/8th-inch arms) of an elite pass protector. He could serve a year as the 49ers’ swing tackle, then compete for a starting role in 2025.

Arizona’s Jordan Morgan might not have Guyton’s length, but he’s more experienced and has the light feet to excel in a zone-blocking scheme like the 49ers’. He, too, could begin the season in a backup role and compete for a starting job next year.”

“Now, Campbell is an interesting case of a player who struggled mightily early on in his career, spending the first four years in Atlanta (a former 2016 fourth-round pick), then a year in Arizona before heading to Green Bay where he broke out in a 146-tackle season.

He parlayed that into a five-year, $50 million deal which the Packers terminated earlier this week as a post-June 1 release. Like Arik Armstead, he cannot join his new team until June 1, but the early designation allowed him to find a new team.

Since 2021, Campbell has dealt with injuries, and been open about his displeasure at playing through them. Campbell missed three games due to an ankle injury and another three with a neck injury.”

“The other move San Francisco made was on special teams, adding former Lions ace Chase Lucas. This comes after retaining George Odum on a reported two-year, $10 million deal. San Francisco hasn’t made many splashy moves thus far, but if a corner is signed, the 49ers will be in a prime position to take the best player available in the draft, with offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and corner all among the more logical options. Receiver, depending on the statuses of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, could come into focus, too.”

“The 49ers have their top offensive line from last season under contract for 2024: left tackle Trent Williams, left guard Aaron Banks, center Jake Brendel, right guard Feliciano and right tackle Colton McKivitz.

San Francisco still figures to look to increase the competition or depth on the right side of their line in the upcoming draft. The tackle, guard and center positions are all positions the 49ers could look to address as early as pick No. 31 in the upcoming draft.

The 49ers had a top-third offensive line in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The football analytics site ranked the 49ers with the ninth-best line in the league, including No. 4 in run-blocking.”