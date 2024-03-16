Did playing time have a hand in Eric Kendricks choosing the Cowboys over the 49ers?

When Eric Kendricks was signed to the San Francisco 49ers it seemed like a no brainer. Here’s the guy who can step in for Dre Greenlaw while the latter is out with an Achilles injury and hold down the fort with Fred Warner.

Then later that same day, Kendricks bolted and went to the Dallas Cowboys. What gives?

Well, here’s some possible speculation, at the very least. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported The Cowboys have released linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch after a failed physical. Vander-Esch’s 2023 season came to an end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers when Trent Williams blocked Vander-Esch into Michah Parsons.

Archer’s article pointed out the Cowboys prepared for the release by signing Kendricks to fill the role left by Vander Esch. Vander Esch was reported to retire as early as the beginning of March. This wasn’t the Cowboys waiting for him to do it, they somewhat made the decision for him. Which opens up a spot a linebacker where Vander Esch won’t return.

Now that that context is made, it may make sense why Kendricks went a different direction. From the looks of the reports, Kendricks wouldn’t have to worry about getting sidelined should Dre Greenlaw come back at some point in the season or be a de facto No. 3. Without Vander Esch, Kendricks can snatch the starting job on his one-year deal and maybe get something in 2025. Which is understandable and makes perfect sense.

This is only speculation and nothing’s been reported. But if you think about it now, with the Cowboys planning to release Vander instead of wait for a retirement announcement, that was enough for him to change plans. We know Dre Greenlaw will be back. What capacity, we don’t know, but now there’s

What has been reported is Kendricks’ desire to join Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who coached Kendricks while the latter was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Which also makes a ton of sense. At the 11th hour, however, knowing the Cowboys were going to be one less linebacker could have helped seal the deal.

Do you think playing time and Vander Esch’s decision went into this last minute change?