Kirk Cousins will not be on the 49ers in 2024. Shocker!

Kirk Cousins and Kyle Shanahan will not reunite in 2024 on the San Francisco 49ers. Just like we said in 2023. Just like we said in 2022. Just like 2021. Kirk Cousins is off to the Atlanta Falcons.

Anyone can say the same thing over and over again and be right once. At some point, perhaps regurgitating this prediction may lead to one where someone can tell us how they were so smart. Right now, those who said it are wrong. Again.

As you are already saying in the comments, this isn’t exactly shocking news. In 2023 we were told to “mark it down” that Kirk Cousins would be on the 49ers roster. This is after Brock Purdy had a ridiculous rookie season and the 49ers still had Trey Lance. Sure, there are no absolutes and Purdy was rehabbing an elbow injury. At the time, it wasn’t knowledge that he’d even be the starter, some of us thought Trey Lance had a chance.

But even with all of that uncertainty, how the hell were the 49ers going to afford Kirk Cousins anyways? I predicted he’d make somewhere around $20 million and I was way off, he will make double that in the first two years when he went to the Atlanta Falcons. How would the 49ers have even afforded that? They have been asking their own players to take paycuts just so they can field a team, that’s one big paycut to have enough for $40 million.

Everyone is wondering why I’m even revisiting this and it’s because I’m the president of “The Kirk Cousins will never play on the 49ers” fan club. A position I take very seriously. I never got to run the Great Brain Club in elementary school, and I also failed at being equipment manager for numerous high school sports teams. If I can be president of this fanclub, it’s finally something important to me and makes me important to the three club members who care for five minutes.

And hopefully my club doesn’t need to come back again. Hopefully this ridiculous, redundant prediction can die. Kirk Cousins is 35 years old may finish his career in Atlanta. The timeline of that deal does not correspond with Brock Purdy taking a nosedive. At least, not with the way the 49ers salary cap is set up at the moment.

Once again, he’s not coming to San Francisco. Not to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, not to replace Brock Purdy. Not ever.

Now I’m done.