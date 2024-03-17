Report: 49ers sign LB Ezekiel Turner

The San Francisco 49ers are not done in free agency. Late Saturday night, Aaron Wilson reported that linebacker Ezekiel Turner has signed a one-year deal with the team. The news came from his agents.

Turner has played his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals, beginning as an undrafted free agent and signing a handful of one-year extensions with them. If you remember that far back, Turner was the guy in the 49ers 2020 season opener against the Cardinals who blocked Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt, a play that was seen as the turning point of the game.

For his career across 80 games played, Turner has 83 career tackles (38 solo), and 1 forced fumble. He had one season where he had to miss time due to injury; 2021 where he only dressed four games.

On the surface, Turner looks like a camp body. There seems to be a bit more here and that’s special teams help. The 49ers special teams has improved a bit but they still have been a bit underwhelming at times. Any help is appreciated and looking at it from that lens means this could be a nice shot in the arm.