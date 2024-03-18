Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Ezekiel!

“The 27-year-old has made a name for himself as a special teams ace, logging over 1,700 career snaps in the third phase of the game. That includes 342 special team snaps in the 2023 NFL season where Turner logged an impressive 78.6 grade, per Pro Football Focus.”

“Turner grew up playing lacrosse in addition to football as a youth in Pasadena, Maryland, but football has been in his heart since a young age. Turner caught on to football early in life and hasn’t let go of it since, riding it all the way to a career in the NFL.”

“He woke up at 5 a.m. and was at the Cardinals’ facility by 5:15. He had practices and meetings throughout the day, and would sometimes need to fit in time to write papers from the facility. He wouldn’t get home until about 6 p.m. and would do school work for a few hours before opening his playbook, which he’d then review more the next morning. He tried to get in bed by 11 p.m. but there were nights he didn’t hit the pillow until midnight.”