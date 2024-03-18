What second wave free-agent player should the 49ers sign?

We’re about a week into free agency, and the San Francisco 49ers have actively addressed their defensive line needs and special teams depth.

As we head into the second wave of free agency, let’s take a look at who the Niners have lost and added based on how the 2025 NFL Draft compensatory formula works:

Gains (4)

Edge Leonard Floyd

Edge Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Jordan Elliott

CB Isaac Yiadom

Losses (7)

QB Sam Darnold

TE Charlie Woerner

DT Javon Kinlaw

Edge Clelin Ferrell

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

LB Oren Purks

OT Matt Pryor

San Francisco is in a prime position to receive multiple comp picks next season since it has lost more than it has gained in free agency. Linebackers like Ezekiel Turner and nickel cornerback Chase Lucas are players who should make a difference on special teams, while re-signing Jon Feliciano takes the pressure off the team from drafting a right guard in the first round.

The signings may be few and far between here on out, but plenty of talent is available, including veteran safeties who could start and be an upgrade.

What second-wave free agency move should the 49ers make?

There’s no denying that fortune played a part in the 49ers making the Super Bowl, but the most dominant team during the regular season has few holes to fill. That doesn’t mean the newly signed starters will be better than, say, Arik Armstead.

Other players, such as De’Vondre Campbell, were brought in as a “band-aid” until Dre Greenlaw returns to full health — or a hedge in case he doesn’t.

Based on the 49ers' moves during the first phase of free agency, the team is preparing to take the best offensive tackle available. If a wide receiver falls — or a trade happens — or a top edge rusher drops, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Niners pounce on one of those top prospects.

My answer: The report that safety Talanoa Hufanga isn’t guaranteed a starting spot in 2024 was eye-opening and a sign that the 49ers front office knows they can improve and sign a durable safety.

There have been plenty of safeties to sign through a week of free agency, but several starters are available with experience and a track record of playing good football.

Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs are my two top options and two of the better free safeties in the NFL. Eddie Jackson isn’t the worst consolation, but he does have an injury history and is 30.

Spotrac projects Simmons's annual salary of around $11.1 million. The only other projection they have for a free agent safety is Micah Hyde, who is at $3.7 million.

Simmons or Diggs gives the 49ers a ballhawk, leader, and a player who is comfortable playing and excelling in multiple roles — which is needed if the plan is to evolve in the secondary under Nick Sorensen and with the assistance of Brandon Staley.

If the cost makes sense, the 49ers should add a safety this week.