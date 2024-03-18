49ers forefit 2025 5th round pick; knocked down draft order in 4th round for ‘payroll accounting errors’

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced the signing of Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal and De’Vondre Campbell, Chase Lucas, offensive lineman Brandon Parker, and Isaac Yiadom to one-year deals.

Parker is 6’8, 320 pounds, and a draftee by the then Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started 33 games and appeared in five. Parker started one game last season with Las Vegas. For the past three seasons, Parker has exclusively played right tackle. That’s been the case in each year except 2020, when Parker saw snaps at left tackle.

According to the NFL, the 49ers are being knocked down in the draft order of the 4th round — they’ll move from pick No. 131 to pick No. 135, which is behind the compensatory picks, and also lose next year’s fifth-round pick after the NFL found administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year that resulted in a misreporting of their cumulative player compensation.

Somebody either pressed the wrong button on the calculator or got their ledgers mixed up. It’s not the end of the world, but this is an organization that has a strong history of hitting on fifth-round picks.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers released a statement:

“We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error. At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the League or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake.”