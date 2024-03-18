49ers sign QB Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million guaranteed

So much for the Zach Wilson talk. According to his agent, the San Francisco 49ers are signing Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal. Here’s how fickle the NFL (media) is. Dobbs, who has played for the Tennesee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings within the past year, was mentioned in the conversation for not just Comeback Player of the Year but MVP after a two-week stretch when he led the Vikings to victories over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in back to back weeks.

That shine quickly wore off after Dobbs came back down to earth against the Denver Broncos before getting benched after throwing four interceptions against the Chicago Bears. The 29-year-old is literally a rocket scientist and should help Brock Purdy in the meeting rooms and assist him on the sidelines.

It’s unlikely that Dobbs will cost the same as Sam Darnold did a season ago, so the 49ers should be coming out ahead financially for their backup quarterback. Sure enough, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Dobbs’ deal includes $2.25 million, which is fully guaranteed, with $750,000 in playing time incentives. Last season, Darnold was guaranteed $3.5 million at the time of signing.