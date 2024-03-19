Golden Nuggets: The Passtronaut has landed near Moffett Field

“Things got particularly eventful for Dobbs in 2023. He signed with the Browns in March, then was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in August. After starting eight games for the Cardinals, Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on October 31 after the Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles. Dobbs drew raves from his teammates on November 5 after being unexpectedly called upon to play in place of then-starter Jaren Hall, who was forced to leave a game against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion. Despite not having practiced with the Vikings and not being familiar with their offensive linemen or receivers, he led the Vikings to an improbable 31-28 win to keep them in the playoff hunt.

Dobbs was benched later in the season, but his success in that game won’t be forgotten in Minnesota anytime soon.

“[It was like] you’re taking AP Spanish and someone told you you have an AP French exam on Sunday and you got to go execute,” Dobbs said of the experience, per ESPN. ”Someone’s going to talk to you in Spanish and translate it to French.”

Dobbs majored in aerospace engineering at Tennessee with a 4.0 GPA (he had perfect attendance in high school) and has continued to work towards becoming a rocket scientist while also maintaining his football career. Dobbs interned with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney as a college student at Tennessee and has externed twice at NASA as an NFL player. It’s not hard to see how he acquired his nickname, “The Passtronaut”.”

“Last year, Dobbs ranked 24th among the NFL’s 32 qualifying QBs in completion percentage (62.8) and 28th in passer rating (79.5). His 416 rushing yards ranked fifth among QBs.

After Dobbs led the come-from-behind win over Atlanta, NASA’s Glenn Research Center sent a congratulatory message on social media: “Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field,” it read, in part: “We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the ‘Passtronaut.’ If the suit fits, wear it.”

In 2019, when he was with the Jaguars, Dobbs spent a month at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NFLPA Externship.”

“One spot where San Francisco could look to bring in a player capable of starting is safety.

And the market appears to be on their side, too, as there is seemingly no rush around the league to grab the top available safeties.

Among the veterans who remain on the market are Justin Simmons (Denver), Quandre Diggs (Seattle), Eddie Jackson (Chicago) and Jordan Poyer (Buffalo).”

“From the outside looking in, I knew this was a team that was ready for a Super Bowl run,” Floyd said. “I didn’t want to go to a team and not be in a position to not be able to play in the playoffs and win a championship.

“So I came here with the aspirations of coming in and helping the defense out to win games and getting back to the big game.”

While playing three seasons in the NFC West, Floyd said his knowledge of the 49ers also contributed to his quick decision to agree to terms with the team.

“Going up against cats like George Kittle, their offense, man, it’s a physical bunch,” Floyd said. “If I come in and get that at practice every day, like I get to go up against George Kittle every day, it will mold me and build me up for a great season this year.”

“Due to an error by the team in accounting for compensation in 2022, they will be dinged draft capital. San Francisco has to forfeit its original fifth-round pick in the 2025 Draft and will have its 2024 fourth-round pick at 131 move to the end of the fourth round, behind the compensatory selections, at 135.”

“I believe it came from being a country boy,” Floyd said via video conference. “I’m used to working in the fields. When I was growing up, I worked in a watermelon field. That’s real hard labor. I started when I was in ninth grade summer, high school, all the way to my 12th grade year.”

The labor paid off, earning Floyd a University of Georgia scholarship before he was selected No. 9 overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

“It teaches you grind,” Floyd said. “It teaches you real hard work. I’m just used to selling out and working hard for whatever boss I got.”