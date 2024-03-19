Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to star in Netflix show ‘Receiver’

We will have a chance to relive the 2023 San Francisco 49ers season. Considering how it ended, that might not be music to Niners’ fans’ ears. But it won’t be your typical blog or article. Instead, it’ll be recapped through the eyes of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Netflix announced a new series called “Receiver,” which will follow the stories of five of the league’s top wideouts in the game. This is somewhat of a sequel from the series “Quarterback” last year that featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they detailed their journey known as the 2022 season.

Receiver will feature Samuel, Kittle, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Netflix announced its newest sports series that follows these pass catchers during the 2023-24 NFL season: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.



“Receiver” is to be produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, the… pic.twitter.com/gJIPWeFKnO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

A look at an ad for Receiver: https://t.co/gfbM4mS6rW pic.twitter.com/bwsyX32JE7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024

What parts from the season get highlighted remains to be seen, but the 49ers had several moments from last year that were production-worthy, so there will be plenty to pick from.

Here is part of the press release that was sent out about the show:

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the ‘Receiver’ world after the success of our ‘Quarterback’ series,” said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix. “NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.” “We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks,” said Joe Zucco, supervising producer, NFL Films. “We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication and passion of the NFL’s great wide receivers – and one tight end – will make a perfect follow-up.” “We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” said Peyton Manning. “As we did with ‘Quarterback,’ we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

Will you be watching?