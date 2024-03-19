Report: The Steelers are the latest team to have shown interest in 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Another day, another rumor involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Niners' No. 1 receiver has recently been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a deal in which the 49ers allegedly asked for the Jags' first-round pick.

Jacksonville isn’t the only AFC team interested in the No. 1 receiver on the 49ers. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, opening up a hole at receiver.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most active teams in the NFL since the new year. They completely revamped their quarterback room by shipping Kenny Pickett out and adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But outside of George Pickens, the quarterbacks don’t have a threat that would scare you—yet.

This tweet won’t help:

@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? — BA (@THE2ERA) March 19, 2024

Timing is everything.

According to Andrew Fillipponi, a radio personality for 937 The Fan, the Steelers have looked into acquiring Aiyuk in a potential trade. As Fillipponi notes, Pittsburgh would have to execute a sign and trade:

Sources: The Steelers have looked into 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. He’s entering the last year of his contract. Steelers would have to execute a sign and trade. But they’ve shown interest. pic.twitter.com/Ftef5j2Ddr — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 19, 2024

The Steelers own the 20th pick in the NFL Draft. A deal doesn’t get done without parting ways with their first-round selection. What are Aiyuk’s demands? That’s unclear. The fifth-highest-paid receivers in the league are Stefon Diggs and D.K. Metcalf. Both players earn $24 million annually.

That’s probably the ballpark the 49ers are looking at for an extension. Here are the top five receivers’ salaries annually:

Who knows if this report is credible, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire.