47 percent of 49ers fans would be surprised if the team selected a receiver in the first round

With the NFL combine in full swing, prospects are interviewing and testing, and fans are completing mock drafts surrounding their draft crushes. The 49ers have several needs that might be addressed in the draft. 49ers fans have been on the offensive line train for a while.

Turns out 49ers fans would be surprised if the 49ers addressed the receiver position in the first round. Forty-seven percent of fans would be shocked if the team goes with a receiver early on.

Free agency is going to determine the 49ers flexibility in the draft. The 49ers can sign a starting offensive lineman who will be around and address the receiver room with their first-round pick. The offensive line should be at the top of the priorities for the team, but if the line gets an upgrade in free agency, the 49ers could go back to the defensive line.

Cornerback and secondary becomes an intriguing position for the 49ers. There is an idea that the defensive philosophy changes for once with the team not building from the inside out. The discussion about pass rush helping coverage and coverage helping pass rush is a never-ending debate. Charvarius Ward getting a running mate on the outside while keeping Deommodore Lenoir in the slot could turn the secondary into one of the strongest in the NFL.

Eleven percent of fans would be surprised if the 49ers added a corner in the first round. Sixteen percent of fans would be surprised if the team drafted a guard or center.

Once free agency is completed, the 49ers’ positional needs will be clear. Adding a separator at the receiver position isn’t a bad thing, especially for cheap for the first four seasons.

The draft story continues.