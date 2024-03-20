Grading 5 of the 49ers free agency signings: Isaac Yiadom is this year’s sleeper

49ers fans eagerly awaited a “splash signing” from the team in free agency. Sometimes, the real splash signing is an underrated name. The 49ers started free agency off with an EDGE player and retained valuable depth on the offensive line.

Let’s grade the 49ers signings. For the record, these are the players that I’ve watched. I don’t have a take on Yetur Gross-Matos or Jordan Elliott.

Leonard Floyd, DE

Floyd played the least amount of snaps as a pass rusher as he transitioned to a situational pass rusher for Buffalo, but his efficiency was on full display. Last season, Floyd finished with 41 pressures, seven QB hits, 12 sacks, and 22 hurries on 389 pass-rushing snaps.

The former first-round pick will slot in opposite of Nick Bosa to provide valuable depth and experience.

Grade: B

De’Vondre Campbell, LB

After an all-pro season in 2021, Campbell’s production has declined a bit. Campbell has complained about his role in Green Bay’s defense for the past two seasons and is known for his coverage skills. Dre Greenlaw may miss some time, so Campbell provides depth as he recovers.

Campbell has a chance to change the narrative but allowed 12.7 yards per reception and over 80 percent completion percentage in back-to-back seasons.

Grade: C

Chase Lucas, CB

Lucas is a special teams player. The team felt the need to improve tackling on special teams, and Lucas fits that mold. Lucas is technically a slot cornerback but has less than ten snaps on defense for his career.

Grade: C-

Isaac Yiadom, CB

Yiadom’s signing signifies an attempt to keep Deommodore Lenoir staying in the slot. In 2023, Yiadom turned in his finest season as a corner with the Saints. The 49ers are betting that last season wasn’t an aberration but his coming-out party.

Yiadom was graded at 80.4 for his coverage and 81.1 overall defense by PFF. Charvarius Ward got his running mate on the outside.

Grade: B-

Brandon Parker, OL

Parker feels like a Matt Pryor replacement. As a right tackle in 2021, Parker played 881 snaps and allowed eight sacks, 12 QB hits, and 53 pressures.

Parker may not be around when the 53-man roster comes out, but the team does need to insulate the position.

Grade: D