Golden Nuggets: 36 days until the NFL draft

“Floyd, the No. 9 pick in 2016 by the Bears, has 58 sacks in his eight-season career, many of which have come from all-out effort. His refusal to stop chasing QBs until the whistle has led a host of his former coaches to describe him similarly.

Last year, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott noted Floyd’s “relentless effort.” McVay has hailed his “relentless passion.” Then-Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussing Floyd in 2018: “Very relentless.”

Floyd said the roots of his relentlessness can be traced to the work he did as a teenager during suffocating summers in Chauncey, Ga. Floyd picked watermelons in the fields surrounding his hometown and used much of the money he earned to buy himself shoes and clothes for school.

Floyd didn’t enjoy it, but he now appreciates the ways it has shaped a career marked by toughness and tenacity.

“That’s real hard labor,” Floyd said. “So that teaches you to grind. It teaches you real hard work.”

“He was asking me what we ran as far as defensive schemes because, as you know, he was saying that their linebackers cover,” Bailey said, per Reyna. “They’re the best coverage linebackers in the NFL. They were saying they liked that part about my game. Scheme-wise, they’re a linebacker-based team. He was saying he was going to put me through more drops (coverage), but he had already seen it on film. So, he didn’t want to overwork me since I got some d-line reps too.”

At his Pro Day, Penn State tackle Caedan Wallace shared that he met with all 32 teams, engaging in “really good talks” with the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins.

“Caedan Wallace, a four-year starter at right tackle for Penn State, says his Shrine Bowl work at guard boosted his draft stock,” noted Tyler Donohue of 247Sports.”

“I thought Rosengarten might return to college for another year; he could have been a top-10 pick with some more seasoning. He might be a steal here, though, as the right tackle is aggressive as a run-blocker and solid in pass protection (though he had his worst game of the season in the national championship loss). I really liked his tape when I went back through after the season ended.”

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Rosengarten measured in at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms and a 80 1/8-inch wingspan. The 21-year-old started 28 games for the Washington Huskies over the last two seasons, including two College Football Playoff matchups during his 2023 campaign.

“Dobbs and Jennings coincidentally faced off seven years to the day after their iconic play when the 49ers hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.”