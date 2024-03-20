Despite no splash signings, the 49ers have had a sneaky good offseason

Entering the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers had a number of questions, as they dealt with cap space issues, while a number of rotational free agents were set to hit the open market.

That led to a debate on whether the 49ers would be able to manage a splash signing as they’ve done in the past with players like Javon Hargrave and Charvarius Ward.

Well, despite zero true splashes this offseason, the 49ers have had a sneaky good offseason. Let’s break it down.

Quarterback

After initially re-signing Brandon Allen, the 49ers ended their backup quarterback speculation when handing out a one-year, $2.25 million deal that is fully guaranteed and involves up to $750,00 in incentives.

Last offseason, the 49ers chose to go the more expensive route, paying Sam Darnold $4.5 million to be the backup, with starting quarterback Brock Purdy’s Week 1 status initially in question after suffering a major injury in the playoffs.

However, for the first time in years, there were no questions about the starting quarterback this offseason, allowing the 49ers to go the cheaper route and find a cost-efficient solution.

Dobbs is exactly that, with his $2.25 million contract serving as the third-cheapest quarterback contract thus far this offseason behind Russell Wilson, who got the league minimum after being cut by the Denver Broncos, and Josh Johnson.

Backups Mason Rudolph, Jameis Winston, Drew Lock, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, and Tyrod Taylor all got more money than Dobbs, who is still just 29 years old.

Last season, Dobbs proved he could win games if needed, but more importantly, the move allowed the 49ers to not spend excessively at one of the most overrated positions in football.

Offensive Line

The 49ers chose to retain their entire offensive line this offseason, bringing back Jon Feliciano on another cheap contract, this time covering one year with a cap hit of $2.72 million.

Feliciano will serve as the team’s starting right guard, barring any unexpected changes, while the 49ers also extended right tackle Colton McKivitz for an extra year, which was a good move I’ll break down in a later article.

While the offensive line had its ups and downs in 2023, the 49ers found a way to retain continuity at a cheap cost, and have the opportunity to add talent via the draft in a top-heavy tackle class.

Currently, San Francisco’s moves have them seeming like an offensive tackle at No. 31 is likely, which could provide competition for McKivitz at right tackle, either on Day 1 or in the future.

This isn’t one of the 49ers’ best groups, but one where they’ve chosen to be cost-efficient and didn't get worse at this offseason.

Defensive Line

Rather than go for a splash signing, such as Javon Hargrave last offseason, the 49ers looked to address their depth to fill the void left by free agent Chase Young.

Losing Arik Armstead as a post-June 1st cut was a blow, given his experience, leadership, and high-level production when on the field.

But, San Francisco made multiple moves at defensive line, signing Jordan Elliott, who posted a top-seven run-stop win rate as a defensive tackle in 2023, to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Then, they traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for Maliek Collins in arguably their move of the offseason, adding a solidified pass-rusher on the interior to complement Elliott in a rotation opposite Hargrave.

At edge, the 49ers signed Leonard Floyd, who has been durable and consistent with his production over the past four years, to a two-year, $20 million deal that could be worth up to $24 million.

Additionally, they banked on upside with the signing of Yetur Gross-Matos, dishing out a two-year contract worth $18 million for the 26-year-old edge rusher.

There’s been a pattern with nearly every move the 49ers have made: a two-year deal with the flexibility to get out of the contract after one season. Even Collins, who San Francisco traded for, has two years left on his deal, with the second year having no guarantees.

The only player that may not apply to, given his contract structure, is Gross-Matos, but the 49ers may envision him as a two-year project to develop.

It’s clear the team believes the next 1-2 years is its Super Bowl window with the new group of players, which makes sense, as that’s the deadline before the team has to make a decision on paying Brock Purdy elite quarterback money.

Linebacker

The 49ers made two moves at linebacker, getting some insurance with veteran D’Vondre Campbell on a one-year deal, while signing special-teamer Ezekiel Turner to fill the Oren Burks void.

Campbell, 30, was an All-Pro in 2021, but has seen some slips the last two years playing in Joe Barry’s defense in Green Bay. He’ll be the No. 3 linebacker, while moving to the No. 2 spot, should Dre Greenlaw miss any meaningful time as he recovers from an Achilles.

The move isn't a home-run signing, but gives San Francisco what they wanted: veteran depth from a linebacker who can play a number of roles.

With Burks heading to Philadelphia, the 49ers looked to grab another younger special-teamer at linebacker, and Turner fits the mold.

Once again, San Francisco didn’t get a splash, but did just enough to secure their depth at a position where they already are strong at with their top players.

Secondary

In the secondary, the 49ers made two moves at cornerback, signing Chase Lucas, who seems to primarily be a special-teams move, and Isaac Yiadom, who could compete for the No. 3 spot.

Lucas has been a gunner in the past and fits that role alongside George Odum, who was extended on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Yiadom, who struggled at cornerback early in his career, had a better second half of the season with the Saints, where he was tasked to play more cornerback after being a special-teamer.

Here, the 49ers could still look to the draft to address corner, especially in a strong nickelback class, but there are fallback options on the roster if they can’t find a Day 1 starter next month.

At safety, the 49ers have remained quiet, but there’s been speculation the team could go after a player, with Justin Simmons being an intriguing option if the position’s market doesn’t materialize as free agency continues.

Right now, though, it seems as if Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown will start at safety; however, it’s unclear who will be the free safety.

Overall, though, the 49ers looked to address depth concerns to fill their roster out, rather than make a splash.

That’s led to San Francisco’s team being at nearly the same level of talent that it was at in 2023, with the slight dip being the loss of Armstead at defensive tackle.

Regardless, after questions were there to begin free agency, it’s seeming more and more that the 49ers are having a successful offseason to fill out their roster ahead of the draft.

With the way they’ve addressed depth at key positions, they’re now in a spot to go after the best player available in what will be an extremely crucial draft for their future.