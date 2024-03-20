ESPN lists former All-Pro cornerback as a best fit for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made an under-the-radar signing at cornerback last week in former Saints corner Isaac Yiadom. You can never have enough cornerbacks, and Yiadom gives the Niners a competent player at a premium position.

Rolling the dice on another veteran may be a good idea. There’s a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback available that shares the same agent as Charvarius Ward:

We got the same agent if y’all want him lmk. https://t.co/BsoX5RSuag — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) March 18, 2024

ESPN suggested former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’White could best fit in with the 49ers:

Why he should be signed: Even given the injuries, White’s performance still generally held up by the numbers. While he allowed sub-60 passer ratings during the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.6 passer rating on throws in his direction in 2022 and a 70.6 mark in the four-game stint before the Achilles tear last season. He will nearly be a full season removed from the injury by the start of the year, so there’s a chance he’ll be able to play something resembling a full season in 2024. Best fit: San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is set with its top two corners Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward, but the third spot is a bit of a question mark. We saw teams pick on Ambry Thomas throughout the 2023 season, leading the Niners to bench him in the Super Bowl and play Logan Ryan in the slot. A miscommunication between Ryan and Ward helped free up Mecole Hardman on the touchdown that won the Super Bowl. With Lenoir moving into the slot in San Francisco’s sub-packages, White could step in as the outside corner while building up his legs after the Achilles injury.

White was an incredible cornerback not long ago. He was an All-Pro in 2019 and followed that season up with a Pro Bowl year before he tore his ACL in November 2021. So after missing the rest of the ‘21 season and most of 2022, White suffered another season-ending injury this past year in September after tearing his Achilles.

At 29, signing White comes with a risk. But with Yiadom, Darrell Luter Jr., and a potential Day 2 or 3 draft pick, you can protect yourself from another injury to White. Knowing the caliber of football player we’re talking about here, it’s difficult to turn your nose up to Tre White.