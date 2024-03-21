Golden Nuggets: What to make of the remaining free agents...

“With Lenoir moving into the slot in San Francisco’s sub-packages, White could step in as the outside corner while building up his legs after the Achilles injury.”

“Bartch is the dark horse. He suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 and was still rounding into form in 2023. The 49ers believe he’ll be stronger in 2024 and will regain the form that allowed him to start 11 games in 2021. He’ll likely compete to be the top backup at guard and center this offseason.

I think your last question might be about Duke’s Graham Barton, who could last until the end of the first round. If it’s a choice between him and the sixth-best tackle, I think the 49ers would go with Barton. He could compete at right guard — maybe even right tackle — early in his career, then take over for Brendel at center down the line.”

“There are few if any spots that figure to even be challenged on an offense that returns so many Pro Bowl-caliber players. Aside from depth, the one spot on the 49ers’ offense that general manager John Lynch could look to improve is along the offensive line.

San Francisco had one of the best running games in the NFL, and Purdy was sacked just 24 times in his 16 regular-season starts. The 49ers’ offensive line graded out as No. 9 in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.”

“Robinson has the best get-off in the class, and that’s the hallmark of a Kris Kocurek-coached defensive line.”