Golden Nuggets: A new approach to free agency

“This is a player that I feel overwhelming confidence will produce, and be a Day 1 problem. Folks at the Senior Bowl noted his performance as the most dominant on the defensive line. He matches up with anyone, at a position the 49ers still need depth, and youth.

If you’re worried about not taking a tackle here, I get that. But I have trouble believing some of the high upside tackle prospects with freak athleticism (most are high pass-protection floor, and need run game work) like Amarius Mims or Tyler Guyton, will be available here.

There are also a handful of promising corners, but few that have me fully convinced they’re deserving of this slot. In Round 1, you’ve either got to get a clear starting-caliber contributor, or someone so gifted you believe they can become a perennial All-Pro.

There’s a good chance Fiske can be both, though the former is likelier than the latter. Either way, if the question is, does he make you immediately, appreciably better? With Fiske, it’s a clear yes.”

“The team’s window to add notable veterans is still open. But as the roster projection below illustrates, any signings from this point forward will need to fit into the relatively few openings within the 49ers’ crowded depth chart. This projection fills 50 of 53 roster spots; unproven players are listed as “Others” instead of being slotted into the 53-man picture by default. This helps show who might have the most to prove and where back-of-the-roster battles will be.”

“Yiadom has the length the 49ers prize at the position (6-foot-1, 32½-inch arms). And he also has a relationship with newly hired assistant head coach Brandon Staley, who was the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2019 when Yiadom was in Denver, which selected him in the third round in 2018.

If the 49ers’ faith in Yiadom’s ability is rewarded, it would solve their issue at slot corner. Last year, they used since-released Isaiah Oliver and Lenoir at the position before turning to still-unsigned Logan Ryan, 33. Lenoir was the most effective when he moved inside in the 49ers’ nickel defense, but he was replaced outside by Ambry Thomas, who was benched for the Super Bowl.”

“Floyd is known for playing with effort, something that showed up as an issue for Chase Young in the NFC Championship Game. Floyd averaged close to 10 sacks per season over the past four years. The 49ers will take that kind of production after Young managed just 3.5 sacks in 12 games, including the postseason.

Gross-Matos likely is to serve as an edge as part of the team’s D-line rotation. He also has the ability to move inside and rush the passer in nickel situations. The 49ers expect to get more production from recent draft picks Jackson and Beal. They also could address this position as early as with their pick at No. 31 overall.”

“The former 85th overall pick in the 2020 Draft out of Utah, Blackmon profiles as a far more capable player in coverage than Hufanga, who is not guaranteed to retain his starting job, and could become a situational player in big nickel formations (three safeties), perhaps as a frequent blitzer.

Blackmon was ranked as PFF’s 25th-best coverage safety out of 104 qualified players, and allowed a 57.5 passer rating against, which was 12th-best among those safeties. His addition would bolster the secondary at a cost that’s unlikely to be prohibitive, and simultaneously keep the group young while adding experience.”

“In doing so, San Francisco didn’t just revamp the defensive line. The Niners also rebuilt the middle class of a roster that has become increasingly top heavy in recent years, as none of the added players will make more than $10 million annually.

“You’ve got to trust what John Lynch is doing here when he’s bringing in these guys and the product that’s been put on the field,” Collins said.”